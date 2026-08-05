Vietnam mum gives birth on motorcycle before reaching hospital

A 25-year-old Vietnamese woman gave birth on the back of a motorcycle outside the hospital building as her husband was rushing her there.

She began experiencing abdominal pain on Monday (Aug 3) and immediately headed to a hospital in Thai Nguyen province, according to Vietnamese news outlet VnExpress on Tuesday.

She was reportedly 32 weeks pregnant.

In videos circulating online, the woman is seen getting off the motorcycle with the umbilical cord still attached.

The barefoot mother was then carefully carried off the motorcycle by the hospital staff and taken to the delivery room for further care.

The baby boy weighed about 2kg at birth, VnExpress reported.

The mother and baby are reported to be in good health.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com