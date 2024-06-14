Vietnamese woman strips at Philippine airport after being fined for overstaying

After a dispute with immigration officers over a visa fine, a Vietnamese woman stripped off her clothes and walked around naked at the Philippine airport.

The 34-year-old woman, identified as Thuytrang Nguyen, was supposed to board a Cebu Pacific flight bound for Ho Chi Minh City on June 8, reported The Manila Times.

While checking in, she was told by immigration officers to pay a fine for overstaying in the Philippines.

Nguyen reportedly refused to and stormed into the toilet. She emerged naked and walked around the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, shocking passengers and airport staff.

She was eventually stopped by security officers, who pacified her and gave her clothes, food and drinks, reported Viral Press.

"We don't know why she did that," airport police officer Michael Ronald de Guzman said. "We learned that the woman went to immigration and was allegedly offloaded. She was due to fly to Saigon, but her visa had issues."

"She appeared a little irritable because she couldn't communicate in Tagalog, and she didn't speak English well," said General Manuel Sequitin, assistant general manager for the airport's Security and Emergency Services.

"She only knew Vietnamese, so we were communicating with her through Google Translate."

As she was deemed to be "psychologically incapacitated", Nguyen was prevented from leaving the country that day.

The next day, she was allowed to leave for Vietnam after a medical check and paying the fine.

claudiatan@asiaone.com