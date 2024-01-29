Wildlife volunteer in Chiang Mai cuts off own arm to free himself in bear attack

A Swiss man resorted to cutting off his own arm after he was attacked while feeding a bear at a local wildlife foundation in Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai last Thursday (Jan 25).

Stefan Claudio Specogna, 32, who volunteers at the foundation, had reached into the enclosure of an Asian black bear to place its food on a tray when the animal suddenly sunk its teeth onto his arm, reported The Bangkok Post.

The bear reportedly refused to release Specogna's limb from its grip.

In desperation, Specogna reached out for a pocket knife that he always carried with him and severed his bloodied limb, ThaiRath reported.

Fellow members of the foundation swiftly administered first aid and transported him to Chiang Dao hospital. His arm was damaged from the elbow down.

The missing part of the arm was later found in a shredded condition.

Specogna was transferred to a private hospital in the province's central area for surgery, Thaiger reported. It is unclear if surgeons were able to reattach the crushed limb.

According to local reports, the Asian black bear was rescued in 2013 and placed under the care of Doi Pha Daeng National Park in Chiang Dao district.

However due to space constraints, the bear was later placed moved to the wildlife foundation.

