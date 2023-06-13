Wrapped in blanket, dumped in pond: Top South Korean livestreamer found dead in Cambodia

One of South Korea's top livestreamers was recently found dead in Cambodia.

Byeon Ah-young's body was discovered — wrapped in a red blanket and dumped in a pond — by villagers near Phnom Penh on June 6. They alerted the police, reported Cambodian newspaper Rasmei Kampuchea Daily.

Cambodian police identified the victim as a South Korean woman in her 30s who had more than 250,000 followers on social media. She had announced her retirement from her livestreaming career in 2022.

According to media reports, Byeon had travelled to Cambodia with an acquaintance and was treated at a clinic owned by the Chinese couple.

The discovery of the body also led to the arrest of a Chinese couple. The suspects, who are in their 30s, are believed to have disposed of the victim’s body to avoid punishment.

They told the police that the woman died on June 4 after receiving treatment in their clinic.

According to The Korean Herald, South Korean police said they have requested for their Cambodian counterparts for a thorough investigation of the case.

Authorities in Cambodia said on Monday that an autopsy is needed to find the cause of death, Byeon's family has rejected it as they wanted to proceed with the funeral, Korea Times reported.

