Young woman in Vietnam wolfs down 2 trays of fried chicken for cash prize, to eatery owner's dismay

It's common to see restaurants issuing challenges to customers for free food or prizes, but what happens when a customer actually completes the challenge?

The owner of a fried chicken joint in Vietnam recently dealt a challenge to his customers — offering five million Vietnamese Dong (S$280) to anyone who could devour two trays of fried chicken in under 90 minutes.

His offer was taken up by a young woman who gamely wolfed down two trays of food in 55 minutes.

The 18-year-old challenger's attempt to win the cash prize was documented on the restaurant's TikTok channel, where she was served two large trays consisting of fried chicken and an assortment of other fried items.

Another clip showed her gorging on the food, as curious onlookers observed her from behind.

According to Thai media outlet Thaiger, the owner of the restaurant seemed less-than-satisfied that the teenager had completed the challenge, and reportedly began to grumble about how much she ate.

"Today’s restaurant profit, electricity, water, chicken, employees’ costs… have to be given away as a reward.

Despite his grumbling, the restaurant owner still handed the prize money over to the teen, identified in local media reports as Nguyen Thi Ngoc Mai.

His remarks did not sit well with netizens, however, who called him out for complaining despite being the one who organised the challenge.

However, it seems like following the publicity his restaurant received, the restaurant owner has requested that Mai return to try and eat three times the amount of food — for a reward of 15 million Vietnamese Dong, reported Vietnamese media.

The same Vietnamese media outlet also reported that Mai is no stranger to such eating challenges.

She had previously gulped down 13 cans of beer in 60 minutes in a challenge, and has also won 30 million Vietnamese Dong for eating almost 5kg worth of noodles.

