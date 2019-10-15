Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash

China might have banned corporal punishment in schools but with little to no guidelines specifying just what exactly constitutes corporal punishment, students have found themselves subjected to multiple cases of abuse by teachers.

Several students from Shui Quan High in Henan, China, were rushed to the hospital after examinations revealed that they all had foreign matter lodged in their stomachs, causing severe aches. Turns out, their teacher had forced them to eat literal garbage as punishment.

Following The Beijing News' reports, the teacher, while in the midst of a classroom spot check, realised the students had forgotten to empty the waste bin. When no one dared to answer who was responsible, the teacher allegedly forced them outside of the classroom and made them swallow the contents of the bin until it was empty before they were allowed back in.

"He stood aside and watched, I didn't dare to not eat," a warded student related to China Press.