Daily roundup: Chinese worker loses $116k compensation after he was fired — and other top stories today

1. Travelling while on 'bed rest': Chinese worker loses $116k compensation after he was fired

A Chinese employee of a high-tech company has lost the compensation of more than 600,000 yuan (S$116,000) he received for being fired after he was spotted at China's holiday island, Hainan, while he was supposed to be on medical leave for about two weeks... » READ MORE

2. Maid runs away after borrowing money from loan shark; employer later discovers $20k missing from bank account

One woman in Singapore was shocked to discover that the family's maid had borrowed $10,000 from loan sharks. Not only that, they later found out that $20,000 had been stolen from their mother's bank account... » READ MORE

3. Teen in Singapore gets threats and vulgar messages after JB salon posted his number, given by non-paying customer

The Johor Bahru nail salon seeking a woman who did not pay her 88 ringgit (S$26) bill shared her Singapore phone number on Facebook – which turned out to be the wrong number.

The number belonged to a teenage boy, who was harassed as a result... » READ MORE

4. Fly eggs on kimchi? It's part of cabbage root, says Yishun restaurant after diner's complaint

One customer was dismayed after discovering a strange, rice-like mass atop a batch of kimchi at a restaurant, which she suspected to be fly eggs... » READ MORE

