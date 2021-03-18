Daily roundup: Congee restaurant chain in China caught reusing leftover food, not washing hands - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Congee restaurant chain in China caught reusing leftover food, not washing hands

Two of China’s most popular congee chain restaurants have apologised following scandals involving reusing leftover food and other unhygienic practices... » READ MORE

2. Spinning too hard: Woman suffers life-threatening muscle breakdown after intense workout

PHOTO: Pixabay, Facebook/atrina.lau

Putting the pedal to the metal took on a different meaning when a spinning class left one hospitalised and risking kidney failure... » READ MORE

3. Ayden Sng affected by lack of Star Awards nominations, hints at thoughts of quitting showbiz

PHOTO: Instagram/aydenzs

"I am now waiting for luck and opportunities, and will see if I can continue in this industry and work hard for my passion."... » READ MORE

4. Omakase doesn't have to be expensive: These places are offering it for $69++ and below

PHOTO: Facebook/Miraku 味楽

There are a few places in Singapore that do offer decent omakase meals for less than $69++... » READ MORE