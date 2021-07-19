Daily roundup: Man in China allegedly killed his two children by throwing them out the window so he could start a 'new family' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Man in China allegedly killed his two children by throwing them out the window so he could start a 'new family'
A man in western China's Chongqing municipality allegedly killed his two young children by throwing them out of his high-rise apartment so he could start a 'new family', legal documents published online on Friday revealed.
2. Chinese online celebrity dies after liposuction leads to flesh-eating bacteria infection
An online Chinese celebrity died on Tuesday after a botched liposuction treatment resulted in a massive skin infection and a two-month-long stay in the intensive care unit.
3. 12 more markets and food centres linked to Covid-19 cases; all fishmongers to be tested
Most cases are fishmongers who are believed to have been infected after coming into contact with stallholders at Jurong Fishery Port.
4. Malaysian beauty queen Serene Lim rumoured to be Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li's new love interest
Currently, the 55-year-old billionaire is rumoured to be dating 25-year-old Malaysian actress Serene Lim, who was also the first runner-up in Miss Chinese International 2017.