Daily roundup: Man in China allegedly killed his two children by throwing them out the window so he could start a 'new family' - and other top stories today

1. Man in China allegedly killed his two children by throwing them out the window so he could start a 'new family'

A man in western China’s Chongqing municipality allegedly killed his two young children by throwing them out of his high-rise apartment so he could start a ‘new family’, legal documents published online on Friday revealed... » READ MORE

2. Chinese online celebrity dies after liposuction leads to flesh-eating bacteria infection

An online celebrity died on Tuesday after suffering from a serious skin infection after a botched liposuction treatment.

PHOTO: Weibo

An online Chinese celebrity died on Tuesday after a botched liposuction treatment resulted in a massive skin infection and a two-month-long stay in the intensive care unit... » READ MORE

3. 12 more markets and food centres linked to Covid-19 cases; all fishmongers to be tested

Chong Boon Market & Food Centre will be closed to the public until Aug 1. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Most cases are fishmongers who are believed to have been infected after coming into contact with stallholders at Jurong Fishery Port... » READ MORE

4. Malaysian beauty queen Serene Lim rumoured to be Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li's new love interest

PHOTO: Kenneth Chan (SCMP), Instagram/serene_lsy

Currently, the 55-year-old billionaire is rumoured to be dating 25-year-old Malaysian actress Serene Lim, who was also the first runner-up in Miss Chinese International 2017... » READ MORE