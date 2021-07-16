Malaysian beauty queen Serene Lim rumoured to be Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li's new love interest

Some men truly have it all.

Apart from being the son of Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka Shing, businessman and philanthropist Richard Li also has a thrilling love life marked with many beautiful women.

Currently, the 55-year-old billionaire is rumoured to be dating 25-year-old Malaysian actress Serene Lim, who was also the first runner-up in Miss Chinese International 2017.

She is the first and only talent to be signed to his spanking new management agency Noble Castle Asia, which is established under the Pacific Century Group that Richard is chairman of. She was introduced to him through Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh.

Serene is now managed by Chinese actress Tang Wei's former manager, suggesting that the company is planning to groom her into a star.

The former beauty queen was previously signed to Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, just like Richard's rumoured ex-girlfriend Karmen Kwok. Serene acted in The Garden of Evening Mists and Line Walker 3 before returning to Malaysia last year after her contract with TVB ended.

While Richard and Karmen never publicly released any updates on their five-year relationship, it is suspected that the two have broken up.

Fuelling the rumours is a post that she uploaded last month that comes with the caption: "The world is simple, adults are complicated. So I still open one eye and close one eye to maintain that last bit of childlike innocence".

While she previously kept a low profile while dating Richard, Karmen recently promoted products and uploaded modelling photos on social media. Some media reports suggest she could be getting ready to return to showbiz.

When approached by Hong Kong media, Richard said he is busy with work and would not be replying on personal matters.

Prior to this, Richard also dated actress Isabella Leong whom he fathered three sons with. Isabella was 20 when she met 41-year-old Richard back in 2008 and the pair was together for three years before splitting in 2011.

