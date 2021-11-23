Daily roundup: 'Selfish' mask design blamed in Covid-19 cross infection at Hong Kong quarantine hotel — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Selfish' mask design blamed in Covid-19 cross infection at Hong Kong quarantine hotel

One of the guests had chosen to wear a reusable mask with a valve, which a leading microbiologist called a "selfish" design... » READ MORE

2. Man feels 'malu' after seeing woman picking up trash in Geylang with her kids

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/mdroslin

A woman picking up trash with her kids along Lorong 29 Geylang has won praise from netizens for their civic-mindedness... » READ MORE

3. 'Poly has no future': Teen defies parents to stay in school, crowdfunds $480 within a day

PHOTO: Pexels

"What other choice do I have to continue my education? I'm only 17," the teen told AsiaOne. He is currently not schooling... » READ MORE

4. Barbie Hsu files for divorce: Reports

PHOTO: Instagram/hsushiyuan

Barbie Hsu and her estranged husband Wang Xiaofei have released a joint statement confirming their divorce... » READ MORE

