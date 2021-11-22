Man feels 'malu' after seeing woman picking up trash in Geylang with her kids

A woman picking up trash with her kids along Lorong 29 Geylang has won praise from netizens for their civic-mindedness.

In a TikTok video — with over 119,000 views and 10,000 likes — shared on Nov 20 by user mdroslin showed the Caucasian-looking mother and her two children bending down to pick up litter with a pair of tongs and plastic bag each.

The man filming the video could be heard lamenting in Malay: "Oh my, I'm so malu (embarrassed). We Singaporeans don't even do this.

"Look at them, these Caucasians come to our country and they're the ones who help us pick our garbage. Thank you so much."

In the comments, netizens were full of praise towards the mother for being a role model to her children.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/mdroslin

While the TikToker felt 'malu' that Singaporeans are not doing their part keeping the community clean, a family of five, including three young children, were similarly praised in September last year for clearing out litter along Gangsa Road.

For those who'd like to do their part, Trash Hero Singapore and The Singapore Glove Project are two such community groups that organise litter-picking activities in Singapore.

