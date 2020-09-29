Singapore family picks up rubbish near housing estate, dubbed role model family by netizens

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/Raftel88

How to be a good role model to your kids

1. Always walk the talk

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/Raftel88

Never make empty promises with your child. Always deliver what you have promised to your child, no matter how small a matter it might be.

An example would be if you have promised that you will take your child to have ice cream as a reward for doing something well, make sure to follow up on it.

A child might not outwardly express this, but they do take note internally.

2. Offer a generous and serving heart

This can come in the form of being engaged and serving the community. To lend a hand to others in need, volunteer time and/or skills to make the lives of others better.

Children observe every action their parents make, and this is one of the best ways to help them learn how to build family unity, teamwork skills and most importantly, to have a generous heart for others.

ALSO READ: 6 types of parenting styles and how they affect kids

3. Respect and listening

This is one way for parents to help instill confidence in their young children—by showing them respect for who they uniquely are as well as the thoughts they may have, without dismissing them.

Over time, children pick up on these skills and will do the same in return. As they say, great leaders listen more than they speak.

4. Confess when you have done something wrong

If kids are expected to be honest and fess up if they have done something wrong, parents are of no exception as well.

Being able to step up and say sorry to your partner (if you are in the wrong), rather than making excuses or engage in a shouting match, shows that you take responsibility for your actions.

When children see that grown-ups are able to handle situations in a mature way, even when conflicts arise, it enforces the behaviour in them to be accountable for their actions and how to correct them.

5. Take care of yourself

As a parent, it’s understandable that you want to provide the best for your child. But that should not be done by sacrificing yourself; your sleep, and more importantly your health.

While you instinctively cater to the needs of your little ones, being your best starts by first taking good care of yourself.

Whether it’s trying to get enough sleep, having better meals or taking time for self-care and managing negative emotions, you want to present a healthy way of life to your child, so that they pick up ideal habits.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.