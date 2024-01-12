This made my day: Passers-by in China pick up cash scattered on road to return to driver injured in crash

What would you do if you saw cash scattered on the road?

Some passer-bys in China were quick to pick up the bank notes — so that they could return the money to the owner.

On Jan 4, a car travelling on an expressway in Hebei crashed into a large sweeper truck, sending hundreds of thousands of yuan flying out from the vehicle, Hebei News Network reported.

Motorists in the area immediately pulled over to help.

One of the Good Samaritans, surnamed Wang, told Chinese media that she wanted to return the money to the rightful owner.

"Such a large sum of money must either be for an emergency or from a debt collection. Who would carry so much cash when going out in the morning?" she said.

About four large bags filled with 100-yuan bank notes were handed over to the police, Wang added.

According to the local police, the money scattered in the accident was the wages for employees in the injured driver's company.

The police returned the cash to the company on the same day.

While the driver sustained head injuries from the crash, he was in a stable condition, Chinese media reported.

[embed]https://youtu.be/h5pVfoiIPOk?si=EmfVIIJYfdfsSz1T[/embed]

