This made my day: Tenants in China return to landlord over $20k stashed in bedroom

Two young women from Jiangxi, China, had their rent waived for a year after they returned a bag containing 110,000 yuan (S$20,900) to their landlord.

The tenants surnamed Huang and Long found the cash-filled bag while cleaning their shared apartment on Jan 2, reported Chinese media.

Huang and Long, who are working as nursing interns in the same hospital, said that they decided to rent the apartment together to be nearer their workplace.

"I was about to clean my bedroom ceiling when I found something that looked like rubbish at the corner of the wardrobe," Huang told Chinese media.

"I climbed up to retrieve the bag and found that it had a lot of cash inside."

"I panicked. I didn't even change out of my pyjamas before heading straight to the police station," recounted the woman.

Police officers counted the bundles of 100 yuan and 50 yuan bank notes and found that it came up to a total of 110,000 yuan.

"We must be honest, we won't take anything that's not ours," said Long.

When the police contacted the landlord surnamed Liu, he said he didn't know there was cash stashed in the bedroom.

After speaking with the residents' committee, the police found out that the money actually belonged to the landlord's deceased parents who used to live in the apartment.

The money reportedly came from the elderly couple's pensions, which they regularly withdrew from their bank account.

On Jan 3, the police returned the cash to Liu.

"These two girls are very kind for returning the money to us.

"Our family has agreed to waive their rent for a year," said the landlord.

