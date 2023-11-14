Man in China cuts down on sugar after health scare, sheds 50kg in 2 years

For most of his life, one man in China believed that sweet foods were the solution to his worries and unhappiness.

As a result, the man surnamed Ming would buy an ice cream or a soft drink whenever he felt stressed, reported the South China Morning Post.

Ming's frequent indulgence in sweet treats caused him to balloon to a whopping 120kg in 2021.

However, his unhealthy habits were put to an end after he heard about his father's neighbour who suffered a stroke.

That man, who was in his 40s, had a cerebral haemorrhage from drinking too much alcohol, and was left paralysed. The man also lost control of his bowel movements and could only move one eye.

This became a wake-up call for the 36-year-old Ming, who admitted he was already experiencing several health issues such as dizziness, facial numbness and liver pain at his heaviest weight.

In addition, the 1.84m tall man was also diagnosed with with fatty liver disease and had over 20 abnormal results during health check-ups.

Not wanting to suffer the same fate as his father's ward neighbour, Ming made up his mind to shed some pounds by cutting out sugary drinks from his diet.

He then started replacing high-glycaemic foods like white rice with coarse grains, also adding more vegetables and high-protein food to his diet.

Ming also shared that he would engage in moderate physical activities such as going on brisk walks after meals.

Now, Ming, who reportedly weighs a lean 70.5kg, is a lifestyle influencer with 29,000 followers on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, where he shares his weight loss tips and experience.

He's also received some several positive comments about his transformation from netizens.

"Stop using your son to trick us," remarked one Xiaohongshu user. "You look 20 years younger."

Another said: “I respect your perseverance. I spent eight years trying to lose 10kg and failed."

