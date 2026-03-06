Tai Po fire: Hong Kong gives over $1m to family of fallen firefighter

Hong Kong government on Friday (March 6) announced the disbursement of HK$6.15 million (S$1.05 million) in financial assistance grant to the family of fallen firefight Ho Wai Ho.

Senior Fireman Ho Wai Ho, 37, was among the 168 people who lost their lives in the deadly Tai Po blaze at Wang Fuk Court on Nov 26, 2025.

The grant was approved by the Committee on Financial Assistance for family members of those who sacrifice their lives to save others.

The amount approved in each application is worked out according to a formula which includes age, normal retirement age of the deceased and the prevailing median monthly employment earnings, with the minimum and maximum levels currently set at HK$6.15 million and HK$12.3 million respectively.

In a press release on Friday, the Hong Kong government said that the committee considered that Ho sacrificed his life while conducting a search and rescue operation at Wang Fuk Court.

Said Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun: "Ho Wai Ho demonstrated exceptional courage and a high degree of gallantry to save and protect the lives of others, which commands our greatest respect.

"We deeply mourn the loss of such an excellent and devoted public servant. The grant represents the government's recognition of the late Ho Wai Ho's gallantry and selflessness of the highest order."

