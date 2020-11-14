Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in Singapore

Like the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro launch, Singtel launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max to great fanfare and celebration. Incidentally, the first shopper in the queue was also the first Singtel customer to get the iPhone X back in 2017.

“Of the customers who registered their interest for the new iPhone line-up, more than half of them chose the iPhone 12 Pro Max," said Ms Gan Siok Hoon, Managing Director of Mobile Marketing & Sales, Consumer Singapore, Singtel.

"Its popularity was clear during pre-orders when one model was sold out in just two minutes."

Separately, Singtel placed 30 units of two-year contract iPhone 12 Pro Max at its mobile unmanned pop-up store, Unboxed. The mobile store is currently housed next to the Singtel retail outlet at Comcentre.

Customers of any telco who did not pre-order in time are welcomed to purchase and sign-on a mobile plan with Singtel. According to Singtel, the shop still observes social distancing requirements, with a maximum of five patrons allowed into its automatic premises at any given time.

PHOTO: M1

M1 celebrated the launch of iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max by giving away hamper packs to two lucky M1 customers who were first in line to receive their pre-ordered devices at the M1 flagship outlet in Paragon, Orchard Road. The hampers contained a host of electronic gadgets and accessories, including a Mazer fast-charging adapter, an Energea Fibratough anti-microbial USB-C to Lightning cable, a Mocoll tempered glass screen protector, and a Uniq Hybrid smartphone case.

According to M1, the iPhone 12 Pro saw a 25 per cent jump in orders within the first two weeks of launch through the orange camp, in comparison to 2019 iPhone 11 Pro.

M1 customers who sign up or re-contract for an iPhone 12 model with plan + $10 add-on or above will get to enjoy up to 6 months free 5G service with additional data of up to 100GB, along with a year-long free subscription to VIU.

PHOTO: StarHub

Over at StarHub, the telco delivered iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max handsets to pre-order buyers.

In favour of social distancing guidelines, StarHub chose to deliver the latest iPhone 12 phones with an augmented reality (AR) thank-you video featuring the telco's top brass, which is similar in style to the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro launch back in October.

This article was first published on Hardware Zone