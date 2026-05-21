Apple Sports now available in Singapore, just in time for World Cup

Apple announced that its free Apple Sports App, which will give sports fans access to real-time scores and statistics from their games, will be launched in Singapore.

In a press release on Tuesday (May 19), the tech giant said the app, which is free to download, will now be available for download in more than 170 countries, with 90 newly added markets.

AsiaOne can confirm that Singapore is one of the countries in this update, as the Apple Sports App is now available for downloadon the App Store.

It comes as just as the world gears up for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, which will take place from June 11 to July 19 in 16 cities across the US, Canada, and Mexico — making it the first World Cup to be hosted by three nations.

Football fans will be able to enjoy real-time match updates through the app, allowing them to customise scoreboards by following the entire tournament or bookmarking different national teams.

By following a team, the user can also follow every moment of the match with just a quick glance through Apple's Live Activities function on their iPhone's Lock Screen or on their Apple Watch.

The app will also allow users to jump to the Apple TV app to find live matches on any connected streaming services.

Football enthusiasts will be provided a tournament bracket view, which is a tree-like diagram that maps out the matchups and progression of different teams during the tournament.

According to Apple, this feature will be scrollable and will allow fans to track a team's progression easily.

The app also includes "enhanced game cards" that will feature visual formations for each team's starting lineup.

The World Cup will feature 48 teams, up from the previous 32, and the number of matches will also increase from 64 to 104.

Official Singapore broadcaster Mediacorp will expand free coverage of the matches on MeWatch and Channel, from nine in 2022 to 28 this year.

For users who wish to watch all 104 matches live on Mediacorp, they may do so through Mediacorp's subscription plans at $108.

Subscriptions can be done through Mewatch, Singtel and Starhub.

Singapore Airlines has also announced that it will be screening live matches on board flights.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com