SITEX is primed and ready for tech heads, gamers, and digital artists this year

Calling all fans of video games, gaming gadgets, digital arts and everything consumer tech! It's time to mark your calendar (again) for yet another convention at the Singapore Expo.

Now hitting its 31st (!) year, SITEX 2019 is certifiably one of Singapore's long-established consumer lifestyle electronics exhibitions. Following the explosive growth of the local gaming scene (shout out to Gamestart Asia, rest in power), SITEX 2019 is hitting hard with an exciting line-up for a new and improved Gaming Zone.

"The Gaming Zone at SITEX 2019 has been carefully curated to promote inclusivity and provide interactive experiences for visitors from all ages and backgrounds," enthused James Boey, Executive Director of SingEx Exhibitions. "We want to attract families, avid gamers and designers to enjoy a full spectrum of gaming opportunities and digital art at the exhibition."

"Through the various new initiatives in place, we are confident that visitors will be thoroughly engaged at this year's Gaming Zone-a true reflection of SITEX's longstanding concept of a 'Digital Playground'."

To help you make the best of your gaming adventures throughout the event, here's what you should look out for when SITEX 2019 rolls into town.

FreePlay Area

Be it if you're a hardcore gamer or someone looking for family-friendly weekend activities, SITEX 2019 aims to entertain gamers across all walks of life at the Gaming Zone's FreePlay Area. So, immerse yourself in a wide, colourful world of video games past and present.

Gamers will get to experience old and new worlds with both classics and modern-day favourites such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Mario Kart, Super Street Fighter II, Tetris and the recently released FIFA 20.The MSI Gaming Triathlon Challenge 2019 will have players facing off in video gaming challenges to win sweet prizes.

Additionally, table-top games such as Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) and Warhammer Age of Sigmar will be available for all you role-playing diehards. Curious or aspiring RPG players are more than welcome to join in the fun too!

Level up your gaming rigs

For all you gaming hardware enthusiasts and tech hoarders, get up to speed with all the latest gaming gadgets and accessories from companies such as Dell, Aftershock PC and Secretlab. Dell, in particular, will showcase their sci-fi-looking Alienware Aurora Desktop R9.

Digital Art Attack

On top of digital art workshops, you'll also be witnessing participants competing at the inaugural Digital Arts and Technology Battle Arena. The aesthethic skirmish will take place across multiple categories: Game Design & Development, Digital Game Prototype, as well as the Digital Art Champion and the Ultimate Speed Painter Contest.

With sponsorships from both East Asia Institute of Management (EASB) and Lionheart Studio, there's $380,000 worth of study grants and scholarships at the School of Design, Media & Arts on the line for finalists.

SITEX 2019 will hit the Singapore Expo Halls 5-6 on Nov 28 - Dec 1. For those interested in staying updated on the event can check out their official website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

