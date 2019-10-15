Shutter Count: GameStart Asia goes out with a bang in its final outing

After six years in the running as one of Southeast Asia’s premiere conventions for all things gaming, last weekend saw GameStart Asia taking its final bow and leaving the stage to make way for a bigger act.

It’s a little bittersweet, really. Here was a homegrown bastion of geek culture that ushered in hope for a robust unification of Singapore's diverse gaming and pop culture community.

GameStart’s first outing back in 2014 is still fresh on my mind — you never really forget your first gaming con. Especially after getting proper wowed getting a preview of Evolve and getting to play it before it launched (though the lesser said about the asymmetrical shooter title, the better).