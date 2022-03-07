Best PS5 and PS4 racing wheels for Gran Turismo 7

With the launch of Gran Turismo 7, car enthusiasts and simulator fans have a lot to sink their teeth into. Part of the game’s design involves adaptive triggers and haptic vibrations that can make a DualSense controller feel like an actual steering wheel.

But honestly, when it comes to car and racing simulators, nothing beats a proper set of racing simulator gear. When you tune up your supercars in-game, you’ll need a good set of racing simulator gear to make the experience completely and utterly immersive.

Here is a list of gear, which includes racing wheels, shifters, pedals, stands and cockpits that can elevate the gameplay experience to another level. But for folks living in Singapore, local game retailers Qisahn and GameMartz are offering both the Logitech G29 + Shifter at $70 off, at $429.

Better yet, buying it from either of the local retailers or the Logitech G flagship stores on Shopee and Lazada will qualify you to enter the draw to win either a Logitech G x Aftershock Ultracore Desktop PC worth $6,000 or a Nintendo Switch OLED.

Logitech Driving Force Shifter (Compatible with G29 & G923)

ALSO READ: Gran Turismo 7 State of Play showcase: All the exciting details

It is worth investing more into optimising the gameplay experience because Gran Turismo 7 is shaping up to be the next-gen evolution of a genre that offers a specific type of immersion not afforded by other genres.

It boasts an extremely high level of fidelity and peerless attention to detail, and is now available on the PlayStation Store for $97.90 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

ALSO READ: Gran Turismo 7 launch in Singapore features real 15-storey car vending machine with classic and exotic rides

This article was first published in Geek Culture.