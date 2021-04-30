Best Star Wars buys on Amazon Singapore to celebrate May the 4th

The Force is getting stronger each day as May the 4th approaches. ArtScience Museum has even curated a list of activities for the fans to commemorate the special day.

However, with the pandemic still a threat, measures are put in place to ensure the safety of the visitors.

This just means that there are limitations to the celebration, but fret not, we have another way for you to join in the festivities by opting to get your Star Wars fix via online stores like Amazon Singapore.

Here are some items you can purchase in time for Star Wars Day. You may proceed at your own risk:

Made of heavy-duty PVC statue, this baby Yoda inspired phone and controller holder is a great addition to your workspace.

This holder easily holds and displays most hand-held electronics, business cards, TV remotes, eBook readers and more.

Inspired by the popular Star Wars franchise, this Hot Wheel die-cast starship is a highly detailed Star Wars vehicle that hails from a galaxy far far away.

A great reward for young Star Wars fans or your inner child, it is a fresh take on starships especially with Baby Yoda on board.

Whether your studying or working, why not have Grogu accompany you through this Star Wars-inspired wireless Bluetooth speaker.

Compatible with multiple devices both for Android and iOS, it is the perfect gift to give and have.

If you’re looking for a more portable Bluetooth speaker, this two-inch tall The Child Bluetooth Speaker is the way to go.

You can even easily connect two Bitty Boomers speakers together to enjoy a true wireless stereo experience. And who can resist the cute and loveable Baby Yoda?

Standing at six-inch tall, the stormtrooper figure is inspired by The Empire Strikes Back movie, but comes in a carbonised finish, and now discounted by over 50 per cent!

Just like The Child phone and controller holder, this item is styled on the Empires Elite stormtroopers.

Able to hold PlayStation and Xbox controllers, this holder also works with all models of smart devices.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be The Mandalorian, now you can. The premium electronic helmet features a highly detailed, series-inspired design.

Completely wearable, the interior includes padding and is an adjustable fit. This helmet of the lone, bounty hunter is a great addition to any Star Wars collection.

This edition of the property board game is played differently from the original version.

One significant feature change is the tokens that come with this board is the beloved Grogu in different poses.

Made of durable aluminium frame, this R2-D2 folding table is integrated with seats that allow up to 4 people.

Additionally, the table is able to collapse to a suitcase size for easier transport.

What’s a collection without the addition of a Funk Pop! This Mandalorian figure is a unique stylised design from the series, The Mandalorian.

Made of vinyl material in a chrome finish, it is perfect for display or gift option for Star Wars fans.

Officially licensed by 3D Light FX, the R2-D2 3D Deco Light is a cordless deco light that can be placed anywhere within the room.

Operated by three AA batteries, this item is certainly a must-have for Star Wars fans.

Looking for a more practical item to have, KeepCup’s Star Wars Darth Vader Reusable Plastic Cup makes use of recyclable and non-toxic materials with its lid manufactured from polypropylene.

