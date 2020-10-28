Boomer-style 'good morning' messages: Redditor finds collection of dedicated apps on grandpa's phone

You know what boomer-style greetings are. Typically sent in family group chats on WhatsApp by older relatives, these images with kitschy mismatched fonts and random graphics with floral themes are vehicles for well-intentioned messages and best wishes for the day.

Judging from the frequency of these boomer-style salutations, one would surmise that there are image generators for these tacky messages.

Turns out, the theory is correct. What one grandchild did not expect, however, was that there’s a standalone app that generates these images for each day and each greeting.

In a post on the Singapore subreddit on Tuesday (Oct 27), Redditor u/eatdabian shared a peculiar find on her grandfather’s phone: a treasure trove of apps dedicated to churning out boomer greetings ripe for forwarding in group chats.

PHOTO: Reddit / u/eatdabian

It’s surprising just how many of the apps have been downloaded, and each seems to have a specific purpose for each occasion. A check on the Google Play Store revealed that, yes, there is an entire ecosystem of single-purpose apps that offer specific messages according to the day, time or salutation. In fact, there's an entire category for these apps.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Play

Redditors found the whole thing endearing, really — here is an elderly man who would take the time to download and use an assortment of apps to brighten someone else’s day.

