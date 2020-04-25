Facebook group SG (not) Covidiot is all about wholesome content amid toxic pandemic shaming

Ever since the start of the circuit breaker measures, things have been looking pretty grim in the headlines (we should know).

Let’s see. There’s the ever-increasing number of cases, the xenophobic rants against migrant workers, the lonely socially-isolated senior citizens, the rising tensions between essential workers, and the constant barrage of pandemic shaming on social media.

One Facebook group page, however, wants to swim against the tide of negativity. Instead of rude confrontations and unwarranted video recordings, SG (not) Covidiots is all about good vibes and stories that can help uplift ones’ spirits amid a global pandemic.

PHOTO: Facebook / SG (not) Covidiots

Basically, it’s the antithesis (and a remedy) to SG Covidiots, a Facebook group known for noxious content that includes harassing people who flout the circuit breaker rules, alarming viral videos, and general complaints.

It’s already tough being stuck at home till June 1, but it’s probably tougher without seeing some good happening in the world outside. SG (not) Covidiots aims to fix that with lots of wholesome community-sourced posts and articles to spark joy.

Describing itself as a "space where we invite everyone to spread positivity and solidarity," the group was launched just last week.

"Let’s stay united and fight Covid-19 with kindness. Enough of the unnecessary shaming of people," wrote the page's administrator.

"Singaporeans are better than that and this is the time to stay strong together."

