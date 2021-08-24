Google no longer sells the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

Shortly after the official launch of the Pixel 5a with 5G, Google is discontinuing the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

In a statement to Digital Trends, a Google spokesperson confirmed that the company expects the Google Store in the US to sell out of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 in the coming weeks. This also applies for non-US markets. However, the Pixel 4a will be available as a low-cost Pixel option for consumers.

Google shared that the Pixel 5a 5G is a better option for consumers than the Pixel 4a 5G as the former has several hardware upgrades at a lower price point. The Pixel 5a 5G is only available in the US and Japan at the moment.

ALSO READ: Google officially announces the Pixel 5a with 5G and a bigger battery

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.