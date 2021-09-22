Google is reportedly testing a second foldable Pixel phone

Google is reportedly working on a second foldable Pixel phone.

Spotted by 9to5Google, details in the upcoming Android 12.1 reveal a second foldable Pixel phone with the code name "Jumbojack".

The second foldable Pixel phone is believed to be used to test the addition of "posture" to Android APIs. Postures refer to hinge positions like "opened", "closed", "half-opened", and "flipped".

"Jumbojack" is expected to sport two displays with the second display turned off when folded. This suggests that the phone will have a similar form factor as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

Korean publication TheElec reported in June that Google is on track to launch its first foldable Pixel phone later this year.

It added that Google may use Samsung's Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) and the screen size might be 7.6-inches.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.