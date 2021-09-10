Possible announcement date of Google Pixel 6 revealed in new ads

Google's latest teaser ads give us the first real-world look at the Pixel 6 and a possible hint of its announcement date.

In the 30-second teaser video, Google shows us the design of the Pixel 6, its colour options, the new Material You of Android 12, and refreshed widgets. The company also teases the capabilities of its Tensor chipset with terms such as "learning", "evolving" and "adapting".

Google also posted a teaser on Instagram which shows off the different Material You Android 12 widgets on the home screen of the Pixel 6. Android Police took a closer look at the clock widget and discovered that the date is stated "Tue, 19".

If this date seems familiar, tipster Jon Prosser reported a few days ago that pre-orders for the Pixel 6 will start on 19 October with retail availability slated for Oct 28. Prosser also shared the specs of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in July.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.