Here are the new TV shows and films you should absolutely binge in May 2021

Lots of stuff to look forward to this month.

May is especially packed with exciting new releases, though almost all of it is coming from Netflix and Disney+.

It looks like the two streaming services are really ramping up their output now, which should help Netflix make up for the slow couple of months it's had lately.

It’s always fun when a new month brings new movies and TV shows of all flavours, and that’s definitely the case here.

Between zombie-action flicks and slice-of-life romantic comedies, there should be a little something here for everyone.

1. Star Wars: The Bad Batch (May 4) - Disney+

The latest Disney+ original series is a sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, picking up right from the execution of Order 66.

The Bad Batch follows its titular group of elite and experimental Clones with a complete disregard for the Empire’s authority.

Naturally, the group rebels against their would-be superiors and fights for good wherever they can in a rapidly changing galaxy. Star Wars: The Bad Batch hails from Dave Filoni, who’s been in charge of so many projects in this universe lately.

We’re already seeing connections to The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Rogue One - but perhaps there’s more in store for us this season?

2. Jupiter’s Legacy (May 7) - Netflix

Based on a comicbook by Mark Millar (Kingsman, Kick-Ass) and Frank Quitely (All-Star Superman), Jupiter’s Legacy follows an older set of superpowered parents struggling to keep their families together, despite growing tensions and new threats to their safety.

It’s time for the new generation of heroes to step up - but how can they ever live up to the impossible feats their parents have achieved?

Having read the comic, trust me: you don't know where this is going.

3. Castlevania Season 4 (May 13) - Netflix

One of the finest videogame adaptations ever made is coming to an end this year - kind of.

Netflix has plans for a spin-off set in the Castlevania universe, but this will still be Trevor, Sypha and Alucard’s final adventure together.

And what are they up to in Season 4? Trying their level best to stop Dracula’s imminent resurrection, of course.

Given how much effort it took to put the villain down the first time, one can only hope he stays dead for the foreseeable future. Knowing Dracula, though…

ALSO READ: Here are the new TV shows and movies you should absolutely binge on in April 2021

4. Love Death + Robots Volume 2 (May 14) - Netflix

Love. Death. Robots! Need we say more?

Netflix’s bizarre-but-brilliant animated anthology returns in all of its NSFW glory for a second season, mashing together strange settings with equally strange stories.

The first season was a fun mix of short and sweet episodes with great stories and downright phenomenal animation, and we expect this sequel to be equally as good.

5. The Woman in the Window (May 14) - Netflix

This thriller follows Anna Fox (Amy Adams), a woman who feels safest when she’s watching the outside world from behind her window.

When the Russell family moves in across the street however, she witnesses something unimaginable.

From the comfort of her own home, she’ll have to figure out where someone across the street has vanished to - and what really led to the events of her disappearance.

Look, we’ve all spent a little bit too much time at home lately. Can’t we relate?

ALSO READ: Disney makes a fashion statement with new trailer and images for Cruella

6. Army of the Dead (May 21) - Netflix

Hot off his Justice League cut, Zack Snyder has a big new heist movie coming to Netflix.

Army of the Dead follows a crew of thieves and soldiers as they race against time to pull off a heist in Las Vegas before the entire place is nuked.

You know, because it's overrun by zombies. Oh, did I forget to mention the zombies?

They're not your average shambling undead, either - they're strong, fast and united under a strangely supernatural connection to their leader.

Also, there are zombie tigers.

7. Master of None Season 3 (May 23) - Netflix

Master of None's last season came out four years ago and had a pretty conclusive ending, so I wasn't really expecting a continuation.

Technically, it still isn't getting one.

The Emmy Award-winning series is pivoting to a new five-episode season called Master of None Presents: Moments in Love, focusing on Dev's friend Denise (Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie).

The entire season is written and directed by Aziz Ansari with Waithe co-writing, so one can expect it to retain the melancholy slice-of-life feel that has made past seasons so appealing.

ALSO READ: Shadow and Bone's Freddy Carter hints at Season 2, and on bringing The Crows to the screen

8. Eden (May 27) - Netflix

This 3D-CG anime is produced by a Chinese animation studio called CGCG, which might explain its unique visuals.

Eden is created by Yasuhiro Irie, following a girl's adventures in a Mad Max-like apocalyptic wasteland.

The girl, accompanied by two robots, will also have to deal with a rather menacing-looking droid with a grudge against humanity.

9. Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 (May 28) - Netflix

We know that a lot of Lucifer fans are out here waiting to get their fix - and soon, they can!

Season 5 is finishing its run with a new batch of episodes which features, among other things, an Earthly visit from God himself.

Hey, this is a show about the devil. It was only a matter of time. Lucifer and God lock horns as tensions run high, and that situation only gets worse when the big guy in the sky drops a bombshell on Lucifer.

ALSO READ: Netflix's NSFW animated anthology Love, Death & Robots returns this May with naked giants and gore aplenty

10. Cruella (May 28) - Disney+

This Disney flick acts as an origin story for the infamous puppy-killer Cruella de Vil, set before the events of 101 Dalmatians in 1970s London.

The punk rock revolution is hitting its peak, and a young grifter named Estella (Emma Stone) comes into the scene determined to make a name for herself with her designs.

After befriending a pair of thieves and building a life with them on London's streets, her flair for fashion catches the eye of one Baroness von Hellman - a fashion legend played by Emma Thompson.

Cruella is hitting theatres on May 28, but you can also watch it via Disney+ Premier Access on the same day.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.