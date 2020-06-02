Here's an online map that pinpoints coronavirus infection cases in Singapore

PHOTO: SGWuhan screengrab
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

The latest updates on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak have not been uplifting, as the spread continues. In Singapore, the total number of confirmed local cases currently stands at 28, including a six-month-old baby whose parents are infected as well

The concerning bit is that signs of local transmissions have appeared. Four of the infected patients had no recent travel history to China, though they had “prolonged interaction” with recent travellers from China. The Ministry of Health (MOH) assured the public that there is no evidence of widespread community transmission in Singapore for now.  

It is, however, pretty difficult to visualise just how broad the virus has branched out across the island. Found on Reddit, a local independent initiative has seen the creation of an interactive map of Singapore with pinpointed locations of infected cases based on publicly available information put out by MOH

PHOTO: SGWuhan screengrab

But what is the use of this data? In no way should it be an indication of places to shun and avoid — the map merely tracks the patterns of the infection.

The unknown author (or authors) have also included other data, including the places where infected patients were noted by the MOH to have visited. It does not track the real-time movements of the coronavirus victims, as it shouldn’t . 

Still, it’s not an officially recognised infographic, so we can't vouch for its accuracy. The more important thing for members of the public to know is to remember observing good personal hygiene such as frequently washing their hands with soap.

They should also wear a mask if they have respiratory symptoms such as a cough or shortness of breath, and seek medical attention promptly if they are feeling unwell. Stay indoors if possible, even if you can't get your hands on an erotic hentai video game being given out to Chinese gamers for free. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

