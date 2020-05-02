Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 4 new cases, including 6-month-old child of infected couple

SINGAPORE - Four more cases of the coronavirus infection were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Feb 5), including the youngest patient confirmed so far, a six-month-old baby who is the child of an infected couple.

Of the four new cases, three are linked to the cluster of local transmission announced on Tuesday, and one is an imported case involving a Chinese tourist from Wuhan.

MOH reiterated that there is no evidence of widespread community transmission in Singapore for now.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Singapore to 28.

Outside China, Singapore has the second highest number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city. Japan has the most with 33 cases so far.

On Tuesday, the Government said that Singapore recorded its first cases of local coronavirus transmission, with four women here infected who had not travelled to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Two of them - one Singaporean and one Singapore permanent resident - work at Yong Thai Hang, a Chinese health products shop in Cavan Road, in Lavender, that caters to Chinese tour groups.

The third is an Indonesian maid of the PR, while the fourth is a Singaporean tour guide who had taken groups to the same shop.

Another two confirmed cases were announced on Tuesday. The two Singaporeans were among a group of 92 people flown back to Singapore from Wuhan on a Scoot flight last Thursday. Before this, another two Singaporeans on the same flight had been reported as confirmed cases.

The coronavirus, known as 2019-nCov, first emerged in Wuhan in December last year and has so far proved to be more infectious than Sars.