Coronavirus: S'pore reports first cases of local transmission; 4 out of 6 new cases did not travel to China

SINGAPORE - Singapore has recorded its first cases of local coronavirus transmission, with four women here infected who had not travelled to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Two work at Yong Thai Hang, a Chinese health products shop in Cavan Road in Lavender which caters to Chinese tour groups.

The third is a maid of one of the women, while the fourth is a tour guide who had taken groups to the same shop.

The tour group in question has since returned to China.

In addition, another two confirmed cases were announced on Tuesday (Feb 4).

The two were among a group of 92 people flown back to Singapore from Wuhan on a Scoot flight last Thursday. Before this, another two on the same flight had been reported as confirmed cases.

In total, there are now 24 confirmed cases in Singapore.

The new cases constitute "limited local transmission", the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"There is however no widespread evidence of widespread community transmission," said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong at a press conference.

"It is possible that there could be broader community spread despite our best efforts," he told reporters.