The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is an ultra-thin and light foldable flagship without the crease

Despite chipset constraints, Huawei continues to rollout new devices with pretty impressive design elements. Their latest Mate Xs 2 is one such example.

The new flagship foldable phone is one of Huawei's thinnest and lightest to date, measuring in at just 5.4mm when unfolded, and weighing just 255g. Huawei was able to shave the weight of the phone down with a 3D fibreglass back, textured to look like leather material.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The overall design is similar to that of the previous Mate Xs, but the Mate Xs 2 boasts a new double-rotating falcon wing hinge mechanism, which Huawei claims to produce the flattest folding display they have ever made.

Indeed, the Mate Xs 2 passed our own hands-on visual inspection during the launch with flying colours. The crease line was nearly imperceptible when the phone was unfolded.

PHOTO: Twitter/HuaweiMobile

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The Mate Xs 2 features a 120Hz, 2,480 x 2,200-pixel resolution Foldable True Chroma display. Unfolded, you get a 7.8-inch screen with an 8:7.1 aspect ratio, while the folded display will give you a 6.5-inch screen at 19:9 aspect ratio.

As an outward folding phone however, you can expect the mat Xs 2 to be a fingerprint magnet all around, but fortunately, Huawei claims to have greatly improved on-screen durability with a composite screen design featuring multiple protection and shock absorption layers.

PHOTO: Huawei Device Co.

Battery capacity and fast charging has been improved on the Mate Xs 2, with a 4,600mAh battery and 66W Huawei SuperCharge. The Mate Xs had a 4,500mAh battery and 55W SuperCharge.

Camera system on the Mate Xs 2 have also been upgraded to that of the P50-series' True-Chroma camera featuring a 50MP wide, 13MP ultra-wide, and 8MP optical zoom lenses.

Although the design of the Mate Xs 2 remains identical to the Mate Xs, where the camera system is built into the side spine for use as both rear and selfie modes, the Mate Xs 2 actually has an additional 10.7MP ultra-wide punch-hole selfie camera built into the upper right corner of the main display.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

We left specs to last because this is probably where Huawei has the most trouble fulfilling, global chip shortage notwithstanding. The Mate Xs 2 will ship with Snapdragon 888 4G chipset, with either 8GB or 12GB memory and 512GB storage.

The good news is that the Snapdragon 888 performance is well known, the bad is that there won't be 5G support. The Mate Xs 2 will likely run on EMUI 12 when it is released, and yes, it will continue to be a HMS device.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Local availability and pricing of the Huawei Mate Xs 2 has yet to be announced. We will update this article when they are made known to us.

