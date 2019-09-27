'I was surprised, myself': Shanmugam responds to online backlash over molester verdict

PHOTO: Facebook / K Shanmugam SC
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam has chimed in about the ongoing furore over the case involving Terence Siow, the National University of Singapore (NUS) who escaped jail time despite repeatedly molesting a woman in public. 

Siow was let off with 21 months of supervised probation in lieu of time in prison for the offences he carried out on a train and at Serangoon MRT station last year. District Judge Jasvender Kaur found the 23-year-old suitable for probation due to his academic results that showed that he has “potential to excel in life”, and that his offences are “minor intrusions". 

The backlash came fast across social media. Since the sentencing came to light, the victim, Karmen Siew, publicly expressed her disappointment over the verdict on Facebook. An online petition against “favourable sentences of ‘educated sex offenders” has garnered over 13,000 signatures as of writing.

Minister Shanmugam came out on Facebook to admit that he too was surprised with the verdict and has since asked the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for their views. 

“AGC officers told me that they disagreed with the verdict, and that they intend to appeal. That is consistent with my views as well,” he wrote. 

The minister also revealed that the victim’s father sent him a letter about the issue, though its contents remained undisclosed. 

[ Molest Case ] There has been a fair bit of reaction to the verdict in this case. Terence Siow who molested a woman...

Posted by K Shanmugam Sc on Thursday, 26 September 2019

‘We should now let the Appeal Court look at the matter’

Shanmugam acknowledged the overwhelming public uproar about the outcome of the case, of which the judge was accused of showing an unfair preference for the highly-educated even though Siow has been identified as a repeat sexual misconduct offender. 

“People are entitled to express their views, unhappiness, with the verdict, and their feelings that the punishment is inadequate,” said the minister. 

Nonetheless, he urged Singaporeans not to cast personal aspersions on the judge, who he asserts as doing her duty to the best of her abilities.

The minister then advised folks to let the Appeal Court look into the matter and decide the final judgement. 

“If, after the Appeal is decided, we, as a society, still generally believe that the law should deliver a different outcome, then it is not the Courts’ fault.”

Commenters responded by thanking Shanmugam for looking into the case. 

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab
PHOTO: Facebook screengrab
PHOTO: Facebook screengrab
PHOTO: Facebook screengrab
PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital sex offender crime

TRENDING

10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to &#039;atas&#039; Swiss boarding school
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to 'atas' Swiss boarding school
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg &#039;so damn cringe&#039;
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg 'so damn cringe'
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Outrage erupts online after convicted undergrad molester escapes jail time
Outrage erupts online after convicted undergrad molester escapes jail time
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Joanne Peh gets naked for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh gets naked for Last Madame sex scene
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?

LIFESTYLE

We &#039;quit&#039; our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
We 'quit' our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
10 &#039;interesting&#039; buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket
10 'interesting' buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket

Home Works

Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Pentagon wants to show fans their mature side in upcoming Singapore concert
Pentagon wants to show fans their mature side in upcoming Singapore concert
Actor Roy Chiu openly declares he&#039;s pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Actor Roy Chiu openly declares he's pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar

SERVICES