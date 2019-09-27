'I was surprised, myself': Shanmugam responds to online backlash over molester verdict

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam has chimed in about the ongoing furore over the case involving Terence Siow, the National University of Singapore (NUS) who escaped jail time despite repeatedly molesting a woman in public.

Siow was let off with 21 months of supervised probation in lieu of time in prison for the offences he carried out on a train and at Serangoon MRT station last year. District Judge Jasvender Kaur found the 23-year-old suitable for probation due to his academic results that showed that he has “potential to excel in life”, and that his offences are “minor intrusions".

The backlash came fast across social media. Since the sentencing came to light, the victim, Karmen Siew, publicly expressed her disappointment over the verdict on Facebook. An online petition against “favourable sentences of ‘educated sex offenders” has garnered over 13,000 signatures as of writing.