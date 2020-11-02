IT Show among 3 exhibitions in March postponed because of coronavirus outbreak

PHOTO: Facebook / COMEX and IT SHOW
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

With the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore firmly in code orange, some of the island’s biggest exhibitions due to take place soon have been postponed until further notice. 

The Business Times reported that the IT Show, Food & Beverage Fair and BuildTech Asia/Cargonow will not be taking place as scheduled in March. The organiser of the three events, Sphere Exhibits, confirmed that the delays were carried out to consider the safety and health concerns of exhibitors, partners and the public. 

The IT Show is, after all, the biggest tech exhibition in Singapore, occupying up to three levels of Suntec Singapore in a shopping gala for gizmo enthusiasts. Guess people can’t go panic hoarding survivalist gadgets now. 

A few exhibitors from China had already pulled out from the three events, Sphere Exhibits told BT, while local ones had been considering doing the same. The Singapore Airshow, taking place today till Sunday, already lost 70 trade exhibitors amid concerns of the viral outbreak. 

In light of current uncertainties from the progressive coronavirus situation, ITSHOW 2020 that is originally scheduled...

Posted by COMEX and ITSHOW on Monday, February 10, 2020

Sphere Exhibits will announce new event dates as soon as the dates are locked in. 

The postponements are unfortunate, but are due to happen. Since raising the coronavirus risk assessment to DORSCON Orange (just below DORSCON Red, the highest level) last week, the Ministry of Health is advising event organisers to cancel or defer non-essential large-scale events. 

Should they choose to proceed, they are advised to take necessary precautions such as carrying out temperature screenings and have attendees declare travel histories, among other measures. 

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore has reached 45, positioning the city-state as the third-most affected country in the world, right behind Japan’s 163 cases and China’s tally of 42,638. 

Gadget heads don’t have to get anxious though. There’ll be a litany of other similar tech sales like PC Show, Consumer Electronics Exhibition and more that’ll take place throughout the year anyway. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

More about
Digital exhibitions coronavirus shopping

Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
No evidence that coronavirus can be spread through aerosol transmission: MOH
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Coronavirus: Fans demanded to cancel Jay Chou's KL concert
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Turn off air-conditioners and open windows to reduce risk of being infected, say experts
Coronavirus patients may be mildly ill for more than a week before condition becomes severe

Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day

