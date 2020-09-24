Japanese YouTuber Ghib Ojisan buys a 4-room flat in Singapore, the 'most expensive purchase' in his life

The intrepid Japanese vlogger known as Ghib Ojisan has made a new step into becoming a true blue Singaporean: the man has bought a flat.

The full-time YouTuber and his Singaporean wife have recently purchased a four-room resale flat, he announced in his latest vlog — something that has since made him feel officially based in Singapore.

Not much is known about the exact location of his new abode, but he revealed that it’s a “dream house” that’s not that central but one that has a balcony with magnificent views of nature. Ojisan also shared that the flat costs approximately $500,000, which would place it among the more mature estates in the country.

“I’m officially broke,” he laughed, adding that he’s still glad nonetheless that he and his wife would be able to move out of his in-laws’ home, where he has been staying for the past two years. The vlogger also shared a glimpse of how elated his mother-in-law was upon hearing the good news.

Ojisan had previously detailed the struggles of house-hunting in Singapore in a previous video, describing how he and his wife have been viewing a couple of houses but have not managed to find one that would fit their budget. It was after a round of negotiating with the property agent and the seller that he managed to clinch the house for that price.

“This was by far the most expensive thing I bought in my life,” he said.

ALSO READ: Japanese YouTuber tries getting a 'Singapore-style' haircut, says he now looks like an onigiri

They’re not moving in just yet though as the seller applied for a two-month temporary extension of stay and will not be moving out so soon. He and his wife plan to renovate some parts of the house — something that would be common for new house owners in Singapore but not familiar to people in Japan, where most flats already look nice, he said.

Plans to purchase a house in Singapore had been in place earlier this year, when Ojisan laid out the reasons why he chose to be based here instead of his homeland.

“My current focus is to show more of Singapore,” he stated in a vlog back in August.

“I want more people to have better understanding of this country. That’s my current objective for obvious reasons, it’s better for me to stay in Singapore.”

ilyas@asiaone.com