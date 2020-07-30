The Last of Us Part 2's game director on braving backlash and burnout

Imagine getting death threats for making a video game. Game director Neil Druckmann has had that unfortunate experience.

The game is The Last Of Us Part 2 (TLOU2), which might well turn out to be the most divisive game of the year.

It is a story of revenge between two women, Ellie and Abby, for the deaths of the father figures in their lives. The backdrop for their violent confrontation is a post-apocalyptic, post-outbreak world with infected, zombie-like humans.

The backlash from fans was triggered by, among many things, the killing off of a main character from the critically acclaimed first game and the introduction of more LGBTQ characters and themes in this second game.

"When we made the first game, there were no expectations. (With) the second game, right or wrong, people expected certain things, and we didn't make a traditional sequel.

"Some people loved that and some people had a hard time with it, and it was just how intense that reaction was that was surprising," he says.

Mr Druckmann, 41, was speaking to The Straits Times via webcam from his home in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Wearing a dark grey T-shirt with his long hair tied back, he had an air of quiet confidence as he spoke calmly about his latest game.

TLOU2's launch was originally slated for February this year. The release date was then pushed back to May and later postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, on April 26, footage from the game leaked online, revealing major plot points. Shortly after that, the release date of June 19 was announced.

That was when the backlash began, with Mr Druckmann and studio Naughty Dog getting death threats as well as homophobic and anti-Semitic remarks, some of which he shared via his Twitter account.

Many gamers who reacted negatively to the leaked footage also apparently showed their frustration by "review-bombing" review-aggregation site Metacritic -posting low scores out of unhappiness even before they had played the game.

As a result, user scores were as low as 3.4 out of 10 shortly after the game's launch.

The score now sits at 5.5, with 32,000 positive user ratings to just over 33,000 negative ones. The score from critics though, currently stands at 95 out of 100, without a single negative review.