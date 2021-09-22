Leaked Google Pixel 6 video gives best look at upcoming flagship phone

Hot on the heels of the latest Apple iPhone 13 launch would be Google’s Pixel 6. As the final major hardware device to launch as we head into the holidays, if this leak is to be believed, it’s looking sweet!

Check out the tweet below –

I think this may be the first hands on video leak of a Google Pixel 6 Pro.



FYI: The logo would indicate that this is likely an early production test unit, so that means there may be some differences between what you see here and the actual production device. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/4QSvdktqA7 — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 21, 2021

The video above shows off the Google Pixel 6 Pro specifically and it looks good in-hand.

Featuring a curved display, this feature might be divisive for many folks out there. We’ve used curved displays in the past and it’s really not that much of a big deal.

If anything, this confirms that there will be no fingerprint scanner and it’s increasingly likely we’ll see an in-display scanner instead.

Can’t wait!

