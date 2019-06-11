Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Amidst the hilarious gags about the e-scooter ban hammer yesterday, there was one particular scene that anyone with a heart would find pretty forlorn. 

In a video clip that has since gone viral on the Helloあsia Singapore Facebook page, a woman can be seen struggling to push her personal mobility device (PMD) along the footpath. 

It’s possible that her three-wheeled machine ran out of juice, but it’s also highly probable that she just doesn’t want to risk being caught riding a PMD on the pavement.

The Land Transport Authority’s official statement is that errant riders will only be given warnings for now, but fines (up to $2,000) and jail time (up to two months) will be enforced starting next year

k this i feel sorry for

Posted by Helloあsia Singapore on Tuesday, 5 November 2019

Netizens took pity on the lady, who appeared to be more like someone who has difficulty walking around than someone who’d go around whizzing dangerously on footpaths. 

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

But did she really have to push the machine? The mobility scooter she had is a personal mobility aid (PMA), which is very much legal and perfectly useable on footpaths (but not on roads).

It’s possible too that she was unclear about the details of the new regulation — which was suddenly passed earlier this week — and didn’t want to flout the law. 

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

The lady did have a reason to be apprehensive, though — LTA officers were out in force yesterday to warn e-scooter riders who were still riding on footpaths. 

From today, e-scooters can no longer be used on footpaths. They are only allowed on cycling paths and Park Connector...

Posted by Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Monday, 4 November 2019

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Personal mobility devices viral videos

TRENDING

Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Singaporean among 3 missing while diving in Indonesia
Singaporean among 3 missing while diving in Indonesia
Clinically dead lorry driver in Penang revived
Clinically dead lorry driver in Penang revived
Hong Kong chef inflicted more than 70 wounds on wife in rage, murder trial hears
Hong Kong chef inflicted more than 70 wounds on wife in rage, murder trial hears
Wedding in India turns into massive brawl
Wedding in India turns into massive brawl
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths&#039; grass patches can be an offence
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths' grass patches can be an offence
Jho Low believed to be using multiple passports to criss-cross globe
Jho Low believed to be using multiple passports to criss-cross globe
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
Don&#039;t know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Don't know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy

Home Works

7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Live pigs slammed into walls for crash tests

SERVICES