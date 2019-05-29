New Japanese eatery Minka is now offering discounts for Huawei users who dine in

PHOTO: Minka / Facebook
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

M1’s not the only Singaporean entity standing in solidarity with Huawei right now; a local restaurant is also giving some love to the beleaguered tech company. 

Surprisingly, the eatery’s not serving Chinese cuisine.

Minka — a Japanese joint that just launched earlier this year at Oxley Tower — is now letting Huawei phone owners dine in with a 10 percent discount off their total bill as long as they can show their devices. “There is value in every Huawei phone,” the restaurant noted in the caption of their promo, which will stay valid till end of the month. 

Sounds like a decent deal, considering food prices at Minka start at $10 (for lunch promotions) and way upwards for Omakase sets and Kaisendon bowls prepared by a veteran chef. 

The restaurant isn’t the first to jump on the opportunity to stan Huawei and get some publicity out of it, though. In Malaysia, a char siew restaurant went so far as to give 20 percent bill discounts for Huawei users, while another eatery in Mexico is offering free chicken wings to diners who can show their Huawei phones. Guess it does pay to have Huawei devices right now, even if local mobile shops don't see any resale value in 'em anymore. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about

Digital Huawei japanese food
