One people, one nation, one gaming laptop to rule them all: Razer Blade 15

Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

National Day is arriving in a matter of days and as we commemorate our independence amid a global pandemic, it’s important to remember that many of our entrepreneurial compatriots could be struggling to stand tall during a period of intense instability. 

Probably not Tan Min-Liang though. The Singaporean co-founder of cult gaming hardware company Razer has been thriving during coronavirus containment measures, having built a pandemic-proof business reliant on customers staying indoors and finding ways to stay entertained. 

Razer has been a point of pride for most local gaming enthusiasts (not Charles Yeo, though) who are happy that someone from their tribe made a massive impact on the global stage. Say what you will about Razer products, but there’s a reason why Razer and its social media-friendly CEO has a legion of loyal fans across the world. 

One of the big products that the company launched during the pandemic is this year’s lineup of the Razer Blade laptops — sleek, professional-looking laptops that conceal the robust horsepower within that can run even the most demanding of AAA games.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

For our special National Day episode of Unwrapped, our host Jarvis gets a hands-on look at the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (which we reviewed here!) and... very much wishes that Razer's Chief Gamer would be able to sponsor him a spare unit. Ball's in your court, Mr Tan. 

