Outrage erupts online after convicted undergrad molester escapes jail time

The intrusions? He repeatedly molested a fellow commuter on a train. Siow sat next to his victim and touched her thigh twice. Even after she moved to another seat and alighted at Serangoon MRT station, he followed her and touched her buttocks over her shorts.

"I think there can be no doubt that there is extremely strong propensity for reform,” Judge Kaur stated.

It’s probably important to note here that Siow committed similar acts before — a fact that he readily admitted.

Since the court reports emerged, the judgement made a lot of people very angry and has been widely regarded as a bad move. Marsiling Member of Parliament Alex Yam expressed feeling “disturbed” over the sentence and how the “potential to excel in life” formed the basis for non-custodial sentence.

Stepping forward

Despite her name being protected by a court order, the victim went public about the case in media reports and on social media.

“I’m not angry anymore,” wrote 28-year-old Karmen Siew on Facebook. “I am just disappointed that the courts are choosing to treat an adult who has committed multiple sexual offences (not only on me, but on others) as a child, but I am not surprised.”

She also revealed that she was offered $5,000 in compensation to compound the case for a lighter sentence for Siow.

“I refused to do so, and this is the resulting (read: not light) sentence,” she wrote, while also making reference to the case of Brock Turner.

Similar to Siew, Chanel Miller — the victim in the Brock Turner case — went public with her identity. The infamous criminal case in California saw Turner being let off with a light sentence of six months’ confinement in jail (of which he only served half) despite having sexually assaulted an unconscious woman at Stanford University in 2015.

An online petition has since been set up in response to the NUS undergrad’s avoidance of jail time. Directed at the Attorney-General’s Chambers, over 9,800 people have signed their support to “Say NO to Favorable Sentences for ‘Educated’ Sex Offenders”.

