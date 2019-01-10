PMD-sharing services delayed again over public safety concerns

PHOTO: Facebook/neuron.mobility
Kok Yufeng
The New Paper

The authorities continue to have cold feet over the sharing of personal mobility devices (PMDs) with a second delay in the decision to award licences for the services in public places.

Originally slated for the second quarter of this year, it was postponed by three months by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) because of safety concerns.

This time, LTA did not commit to a specific timeline, just saying that it will announce the licence application results at a "later date".

This comes after what is believed to be the first fatality from a PMD collision on a public path, which has sparked calls for a ban on such devices.

Cyclist Ong Bee Eng, 65, died last week after a collision with a speeding non-compliant e-scooter.

It is not clear if Madam Ong's death or the recent spate of PMD accidents led to the delay, but LTA said in a statement yesterday that it will consult device-sharing and rental companies on additional regulations to improve public safety.

Its spokesman said: "This is part of a review to extend safety measures to all e-scooter sharing and rental companies, as they provide devices which are more easily accessible to the public, including less experienced riders."

In 2017 and 2018, there were 228 reported PMD accidents on public paths, with 196 resulting in injuries.

In addition, LTA said suggestions to implement locally developed trackers to monitor the speed and location of PMDs needed to be studied further.

This is due to difficulties in ensuring the accuracy of location data and making speed-tracking devices tamper-proof.

PMDs are restricted to a maximum of 25kmh on shared paths and 10kmh on footpaths as of February this year. They are not allowed on roads.

When LTA announced the first delay in May, it said it needed more time to review the additional requirements on licensees to ensure the safety of users and the public.

This included UL2272 fire safety certification and third-party liability insurance.

A total of 14 companies vied for PMD-sharing licences when applications closed in February. Only sandbox licences lasting a year were to be issued, restricting fleet sizes to no more than 500 devices.

Withdraw

At least two operators - Chinese firm Mobike and US-based Lime - have since withdrawn their applications.

Local start-ups Neuron Mobility and Telepod, which were fined this month for providing PMD-sharing services illegally, have paused their operations.

Welcoming the delay, Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan questioned if the operators could ensure their users, especially foreigners and tourists, obey PMD regulations.

There is also an issue with the riding culture here, added Mr Tan, who has touched on the same points in Parliament previously.

He told The New Paper: "We should look at the present situation and try to improve the culture and safety record before we introduce shared PMDs, especially on a wider scale."

In a written parliamentary reply earlier this month, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said PMD-sharing licensees will need to include the essential active mobility regulations, such as speed limits and prohibitions against riding on roads, in their mobile applications.

National University of Singapore Business School's Associate Professor Lawrence Loh suggested operators set a minimum age and have a blacklist of recalcitrant errant riders.

He added: "Better late than do something fast but do it wrong."

The PMD-sharing operators were either resigned to or disappointed by the new delay.

Beam vice-president of corporate affairs Christopher Hilton said: "We are hopeful the delay will be short, and LTA will conduct meaningful consultations with operators to address any concerns that have not been raised during the eight-month evaluation process...

"Having licensed, public sharing services is an effective way to manage errant use of e-scooters and enhance public safety."

Telepod chief marketing officer Chan Jit Yen said she had expected a delay following news of Madam Ong's death.

She said: "We need to understand why LTA delayed the licence. It is mainly for safety reasons. We will work closely with LTA to see how we can help them and the whole industry make this sharing thing work."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Digital Personal mobility devices Transport policy

TRENDING

Malaysian man marries 2 women at the same time
Malaysian man marries 2 women at the same time
Socialite Jamie Chua&#039;s biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Socialite Jamie Chua's biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
My son doesn&#039;t want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay
My son doesn't want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay
TOC editor Terry Xu applies to bring in PM Lee Hsien Loong&#039;s siblings in lawsuit
TOC editor Terry Xu applies to bring in PM Lee Hsien Loong's siblings in lawsuit
Hong Kong on lockdown as China celebrates National Day
Hong Kong on lockdown as China celebrates National Day
Taiwan bridge collapse crushes fishing boats, some crew feared trapped
Taiwan bridge collapse crushes fishing boats, some crew feared trapped
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North &#039;trash flat&#039;
Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North 'trash flat'
NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology
NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology
Joanne Peh &#039;disappointed&#039; that sex scene in Last Madame didn&#039;t show more
Joanne Peh 'disappointed' that sex scene in Last Madame didn't show more
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time

LIFESTYLE

The cost of vice: How expensive are alcohol &amp; cigarettes in the long-run?
The cost of vice: How expensive are alcohol & cigarettes in the long-run?
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs &amp; fees of a domestic helper (2019)
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs & fees of a domestic helper (2019)
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven &amp; other deals this week
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven & other deals this week
7 local hawker dishes that are surprisingly easy to cook at home
7 local hawker dishes that are surprisingly easy to cook at home

Home Works

5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
5 cheap plumbing services in Singapore
5 cheap plumbing services in Singapore

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy&#039;s ear for not doing his homework
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy's ear for not doing his homework
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23

SERVICES