PMD-sharing services delayed again over public safety concerns

This is due to difficulties in ensuring the accuracy of location data and making speed-tracking devices tamper-proof.

PMDs are restricted to a maximum of 25kmh on shared paths and 10kmh on footpaths as of February this year. They are not allowed on roads.

When LTA announced the first delay in May, it said it needed more time to review the additional requirements on licensees to ensure the safety of users and the public.

This included UL2272 fire safety certification and third-party liability insurance.

A total of 14 companies vied for PMD-sharing licences when applications closed in February. Only sandbox licences lasting a year were to be issued, restricting fleet sizes to no more than 500 devices.

At least two operators - Chinese firm Mobike and US-based Lime - have since withdrawn their applications.

LTA has also impounded 131 Neuron Mobility PMDs. The operator will be charged in court for providing #PMD-sharing services without a licence or exemption. More: https://t.co/7nmHE7FIWW pic.twitter.com/kPwf4OORB0 — LTA (@LTAsg) February 21, 2019

Local start-ups Neuron Mobility and Telepod, which were fined this month for providing PMD-sharing services illegally, have paused their operations.

Welcoming the delay, Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan questioned if the operators could ensure their users, especially foreigners and tourists, obey PMD regulations.

There is also an issue with the riding culture here, added Mr Tan, who has touched on the same points in Parliament previously.

He told The New Paper: "We should look at the present situation and try to improve the culture and safety record before we introduce shared PMDs, especially on a wider scale."

In a written parliamentary reply earlier this month, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said PMD-sharing licensees will need to include the essential active mobility regulations, such as speed limits and prohibitions against riding on roads, in their mobile applications.