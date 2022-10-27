Pokemon Scarlet and Violet unveils cute ghost-type dog called Greavard

The wilds of Paldea are where many new Pokemon lie in wait – not just in daytime, but at night as well.

Greavard, the adorable ghost-type dog revealed in the newest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, is one of the critters that lurks in these shadows, appearing like a candle with its body submerged beneath the surface.

"Oh my goodness! It's so cute!" the trainer in the video squeals, and it's difficult to dispute the statement. In it, the dog runs around excitedly, rolls around in the grass, plays a few rounds of fetch, and then passes out – but not before it gets a few licks onto the trainer's face. Aww.

A cross between a Litwick, the candle Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Black and White, and a bearded collie, Greavard is described in the official tweet as such: "Greavard is so affectionate that paying it any attention will make it so happy that it'll follow you wherever you go.

"However, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life-force of those around it."

When approached in the game, it will jump out of the ground while "letting out a spooky cry that would startle most unsuspecting people – though it doesn't appear to do this with ill intent," the Pokemon Company adds.

The good ghoul boy will join the likes of Lechonk, Smoliv, Pawmi, the two new Legendary duo, and more when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet comes to the Nintendo Switch on Nov 18.

As the first open-world RPGs in the series, the titles will usher in plenty of new features, including co-op gameplay, sandwich-making mechanics, and TM customisation.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.