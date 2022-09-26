Purported specs of Google Pixel Tablet revealed

Purported specs of the Google Pixel Tablet have been revealed by 91Mobiles and developer Kuba Wojciechowski.

According to Wojciechowski, the Google Pixel Tablet passed the prototyping phase and is now at the engineering validation test (EVT) stage. Some units are said to have shipped to India for EVT and certification.

The Google Pixel Tablet is believed to be available in 128GB and 256GB internal storage options. It is likely to sport a 10.95-inch display and Wi-Fi 6 support. Google is also expected to making a USI-certified stylus for the Pixel Tablet. Wojciechowski previously reported that the Pixel Tablet will lack GPS hardware, modem, proximity and barometer sensors.

Google teased its Pixel tablet at the I/O 2022 event in May. It confirmed that the Pixel Tablet will run on Google Tensor, has a single camera on the rear, and two buttons on the top of the device. Google is also refining Android to work better on devices with larger-screen formats, which include optimising more than twenty of its apps for the tablet form factor.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.