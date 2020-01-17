Quibi is a new video streaming service, and I have so many questions

Read also

This transition is instantaneous, and you don't get disrupted by things like black borders.

This is where I start to question what exactly Quibi is doing here. The idea behind this is that it gives film makers a lot more room to experiment.

They'll upload two separate video files to Quibi, one portrait and one landscape, and viewers can switch between them as they please.

Some people have already figured out pretty interesting ways to utilise this - an upcoming Quibi title called Wireless lets you view it normally in landscape mode, but when you switch to portrait, you get to see what the character is doing on their phone.

Then again, there are others that don't seem to do much other than just adjust the perspective for portrait or landscape, which is exactly what's happening in the GIF below.

This is pretty lame if you ask me, and while the Wireless example does sound promising, many of Quibi's shows will need to employ similar tricks to make it seem worthwhile.

And then there's the question of how exactly people are going to receive this. Are they going to think it's gimmicky?

More importantly, do you actually want to keep switching between portrait and landscape modes when watching a video?

Despite successful interactive experiences like Bandersnatch, most people still view video as a mostly passive experience, and it seems a huge ask to expect people to actively work to catch the show in its entirety.