Rice cooker spaghetti? YouTuber gets back at 'potato chip people' for rice-washing fiasco

Most of us may have gotten over the collective outrage over BBC's rice travesty last month, but one YouTuber has decided to strike back in a tit for tat with his own crime against food — rice cooker spaghetti.

Malaysian YouTuber Epic Asian shared his very own pasta recipe in a tongue-in-cheek video titled I Cook Spaghetti like Asian on Saturday (Aug 1), declaring that he wanted "to avenge for Asian people rice [sic]".

In his battle cry against "burger people and potato chip people", Epic Asian referenced a BBC Food video hosted by British cook and presenter Hersha Patel which had been met with disgust, indignation and numerous parodies after it instructed viewers to wash undercooked rice under a tap.

Going all out in his quest to avenge Asians and rice, the 25-year-old YouTuber — who had made another video last week schooling the BBC on the proper way to cook fried rice — started off by washing a handful of raw spaghetti and breaking it to fit into his rice cooker.

He then added some flavour with dumplings, lap cheong (Chinese sausage), soy sauce, oyster sauce and Sriracha chilli sauce.

As if that wasn't enough, he offered up another (questionable) hot tip — using the leftover water in the rice cooker for tea.

The video, which has racked up 40,000 views on YouTube and over 22,000 likes on Facebook at the time of writing, left more than a few foodies horrified.

Some also questioned why he targeted Italian cuisine instead of fish and chips, a quintessential British favourite.

However, Epic Asian appears to be standing by his recipe — he added in a comment that his creation, which he dubbed Spicy Lup Cheong Golden Dumpling Spaghetti, was "delicious".

