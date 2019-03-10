Selfiebot, the 'world's first robot photographer', now available for hire in Singapore

PHOTO: Selfiebot Singapore
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Who run the world? Robots, Beyoncé, robots. 

The rise of machines, artificial intelligence, and automation in everyday life have been more or less unprecedented. It's scary at how fast they’re starting to replace humans — from policing, cleaning, waitering, to even making your daily cup of joe. When the robopocalypse ends, they’ll even perform gymnastics routines over your bones. 

But the time has not yet arriveth for the robot uprising. For now, let a six-foot-tall (1.83m) roaming photo booth snap and print pictures of you. 

Selfiebot — tagged as the world’s first robot photographer — has arrived on our shores for its shiny Southeast Asian debut. In a partnership with Galaxy Tech Studio, the robot is now officially available for hire in Singapore. 

Enrico Penzo (Selfiebot inventor), Danica Chia (Partner at Galaxy Tech) and Clarissa Chia (Partner at Galaxy Tech) with the Selfiebot. PHOTO: Selfiebot Singapore

But don’t expect the robot to be toting around a DSLR camera and telling you how to tilt your chin for the best angle — this machine is literally an iPad hooked up to a digital camera affixed to a ring light on wheels. It’s smart enough to wander around a venue and dodge obstacles, but the level of photography involved simply consists of tapping on the screen and smiling for a selfie. 

It ain’t exactly a new thing, too. As far back as 2017, Selfiebot has been making its rounds at corporate events attracting attention as a cutesy, AI-driven automaton that can mingle with the crowd and take pictures. Sydney-based creative technologist Enrico Penzo designed and built the robot to take the photo booth experience to another level. 

PHOTO: Selfiebot

It does have the ability to print the captured photo instantly, or send them over to guests over SMS or email, which is nice. Brands can even pimp out Selfiebot with customised photo overlays, animated GIFs, text and speech. Paste stickers on the robot too while you're at it. 

It’s a fun little addition to add some robotic pizzaz to corporate shindigs, I suppose — just don’t expect it to be shooting pro-level event photographs (yet). Enquire about the price to rent Selfiebot here

