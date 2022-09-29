These could be the specs of the Google Pixel 7 Pro

The purported specs of the Google Pixel 7 Pro have been revealed by tipster @heyitsyogesh.

According to the tipster, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Google Tensor G2 chipset, Titan security chip, a rear triple-lens system (50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 48MP telephoto), an 11MP selfie camera, 12GB RAM, 128/256GB internal storage space, Android 13, and a 5,000mAh battery which supports 30W fast charging and wireless charging.

Google is said to be using the Exynos modem 5300 for the Tensor G2 chipset.

The Pixel 7 lineup is previously reported to have an 8MP selfie camera, dual-rear 50MP camera with an ultra-wide lens, a 512GB internal storage option, and 5G connectivity.

Based on the rumoured specs, the Pixel 7 Pro will retain teh same screen, battery size and cameras as the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro is also featured in an unboxing video earlier this month.

Google revealed the official renders of the Pixel 7 lineup in May.

The new Pixel phones are reportedly available for pre-order on October 6 with retail availability starting from October 13.

Prices of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are likely to start from US$599 (S$862) and US$899 respectively.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.