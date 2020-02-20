Use this website to look for clinics that charge just $10 for those with flu symptoms

PHOTO: Website screengrab
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases here edges closer to three digits, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has activated hundreds of general practitioner clinics across the country to allow people with respiratory symptoms to receive subsidised treatment and medication. 

The initiative — the government’s latest attempt to contain the virus outbreak — will eventually see about 900 GP clinics activated as part of MOH’s network of designated Public Health Preparedness Clinics. 

The important question: how much are we expected to fork out to fix our flu and cough at these participating clinics? Citizens and permanent residents will just have to pay a flat rate of $10 for consultation and treatment, while Singaporeans in the Pioneer and Merdeka generations will only pay $5. 

 Oh, and five days of sick leave too. Doctors at all clinics across the island — regardless of PHPC designation — have been advised to grant five days MC to patients displaying respiratory symptoms. The lengthy amount of time is to ensure that they stay away from infecting others and to separate genuine coronavirus cases from regular colds. 

PHOTO: Website screengrab

To make things easier, MOH launched Flu Go Where, a microsite that lets you search for the nearest PHPCs wherever you live. As of writing, there are over 800 participating clinics that provide special subsidies, so finding one near your abode shouldn’t be an issue. 

If PHPC seems like a familiar acronym, that’s because the measure had been activated previously to deal with haze and the H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2009. 

Another government portal called Mask Go Where works pretty much the same way, but it shows the locations of community centres where constituents can collect a free pack of four surgical masks. 

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital GP/GP clinic Polyclinics coronavirus Wuhan virus

TRENDING

Leak of closed-door Chan Chun Sing meeting &#039;deeply disappointing&#039; and a &#039;betrayal&#039;, says Singapore Chinese Chamber president
Leak of minister's comments 'a breach of trust': SCCCI chief
Crazy Rich Asians&#039; Constance Wu made $830 as a stripper
Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu made $830 as a stripper
Ella Chen shows off unorthodox workout routine while watching K-drama Crash Landing On You
Ella Chen shows off unorthodox workout routine while watching K-drama Crash Landing On You
TVB actor Benz Hui finds home in Yishun: &#039;I don&#039;t want to leave&#039;
TVB actor Benz Hui finds home in Yishun: 'I don't want to leave'
Use this website to look for clinics that charge just $10 for those with flu symptoms
Use this website to look for clinics that charge just $10 for those with flu symptoms
Catfight! Claws out as Xiaxue and Oon Shu An fight over obesity
Catfight! Claws out as Xiaxue and Oon Shu An fight over obesity
BMTC cookhouse&#039;s Western Wednesday special sparks delicious Facebook comments
BMTC cookhouse's Western Wednesday special sparks delicious Facebook comments
I&#039;ve had a &#039;chou chou&#039; for 21 years and I&#039;m not ashamed to admit it
I've had a 'chou chou' for 21 years and I'm not ashamed to admit it
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, including 1 first warded as dengue patient; 5 more patients discharged
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, including 1 first warded as dengue patient
This made my day: Chicken rice shop offers free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
Chicken rice shop offers thousands of free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
Fish Leong&#039;s ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer&#039;s post
Fish Leong's ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer's post
Video shows how to protect yourself from coronavirus transmissions in the workplace
How to protect yourself from coronavirus transmissions in the workplace

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Speed science: The risks of swiftly spreading coronavirus research
Speed science: The risks of swiftly spreading coronavirus research
China expels Wall Street Journal reporters over &#039;racist&#039; headline
China expels Wall Street Journal reporters over 'racist' headline
Coronavirus: Business slowdown in Johor due to drop in Singapore visitors
Coronavirus: Business slowdown in Johor due to drop in Singapore visitors
2 passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as public criticism grows
2 passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as public criticism grows

Budget 2020

3 ways Budget 2020 is different (and similar) to Budget 2019
3 ways Budget 2020 is different (and similar) to Budget 2019
Singapore to have 28,000 EV charging stations by 2030
Singapore to have 28,000 EV charging stations by 2030
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
4 things I like about Budget 2020
4 things I like about Budget 2020

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Final Destination 2: Why having a water bottle in your car can kill
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items &amp; more to help lower income families
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'

Home Works

9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down

SERVICES